Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.53. 125,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,366. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

