Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 12,671 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,447. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.