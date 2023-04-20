Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $413.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.26 and a 200-day moving average of $395.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

