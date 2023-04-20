Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 6,175 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 148,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.