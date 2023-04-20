Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 855 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.51. 1,499,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,692. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.