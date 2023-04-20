Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,057.40.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

CABGY stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

