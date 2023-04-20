Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carrefour Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 48,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,906. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

