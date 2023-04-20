carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

carsales.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.1519 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.