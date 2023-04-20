Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $5.36. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 104,749 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
