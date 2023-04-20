Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $5.36. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 104,749 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.