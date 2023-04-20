Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) versus (NASDAQ:GENC) Financial Comparison

(NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and Caterpillar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Caterpillar $59.43 billion 1.95 $6.71 billion $12.65 17.76

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Caterpillar 3 6 7 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings for and Caterpillar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Caterpillar has a consensus price target of $238.59, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%.

Profitability

This table compares and Caterpillar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Caterpillar 11.28% 45.61% 9.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Caterpillar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Caterpillar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caterpillar beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other. The Construction Industries segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining and quarrying applications and it includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales and product support. The Energy and Transportation segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial applications. The Financial Products segment offers a range of financing alternatives to customers and dealers for caterpillar machinery and engines, solar gas turbines, as well as other equipment and marine vessels. The All Other segment includes activities such as the business strategy, product management and development, and manufacturing of filters an