CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IGR opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In related news, Director T Ritson Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,983.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 246,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.