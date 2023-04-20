CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $83,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 677.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.78. 792,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,484. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

