Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.52 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $197.28 million and $57.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

