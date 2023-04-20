Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.97. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 133,917 shares trading hands.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

