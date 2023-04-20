Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.97. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 133,917 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.
Cellectis Trading Down 5.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Further Reading
