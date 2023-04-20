Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Celtic Price Performance

Celtic stock remained flat at $1.46 during trading on Thursday. Celtic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Get Celtic alerts:

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.