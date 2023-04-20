CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.5 %

CX opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,787,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 755,165 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

