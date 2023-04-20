CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

CNP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 204,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

