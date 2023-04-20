CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 2,132,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,574. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.