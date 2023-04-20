Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CENTA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 7.1 %

CENTA stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

