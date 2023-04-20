Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after buying an additional 33,865 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

