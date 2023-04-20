Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Announces $1.36 Interim Dividend

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Challenger Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.