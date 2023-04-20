Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Declares $1.36 Interim Dividend

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Challenger Stock Performance

