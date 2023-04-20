Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$456.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.40 million.
See Also
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.