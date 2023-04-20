Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $202.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.69.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

