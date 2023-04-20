Chiliz Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $887.51 million and $76.70 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,938,646,158 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

