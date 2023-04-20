Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $762.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.09. Chiyoda has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $880.36 million for the quarter.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.