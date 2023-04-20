ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 150,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,628. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

