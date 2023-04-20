CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Target Price to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

