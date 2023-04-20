Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,950,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,202 shares of company stock worth $1,505,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

