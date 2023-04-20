Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CINF traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 553,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

