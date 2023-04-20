Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $57,267.76 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 136.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

