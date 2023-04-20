Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $454.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

