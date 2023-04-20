Citigroup Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $25.50 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

