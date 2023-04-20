Citigroup Initiates Coverage on MDA (OTC:MDALF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
MDA Trading Up 3.1 %
OTC MDALF opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. MDA has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.72.
About MDA
