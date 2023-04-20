Citigroup Initiates Coverage on MDA (OTC:MDALF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MDA Trading Up 3.1 %

OTC MDALF opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. MDA has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.72.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

