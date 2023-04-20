Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

