Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.