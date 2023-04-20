City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $15,602.58 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.67 per share, with a total value of $15,602.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,156.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

City Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. City Holding has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in City by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 97.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

