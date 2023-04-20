Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
