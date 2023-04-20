Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

See Also

