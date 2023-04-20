Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.