Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Sells $88,151.28 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael John Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of Clearwater Paper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:CLW opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

