Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

