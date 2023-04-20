Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 21,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,624. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clever Leaves by 78.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

