Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $162.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,291. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

