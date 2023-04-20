Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $86.24. 1,202,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,864. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

