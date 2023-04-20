Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,442 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.17. 354,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,033. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

