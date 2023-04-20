Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 20,475 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

