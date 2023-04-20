Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

SLB traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. 3,014,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,969. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

