Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,371 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NKE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,579. The company has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

