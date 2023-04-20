Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $215.37. 6,461,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,896,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

