Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $149.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

